Arsenal’s Saka handed first Premier League start, Ozil benched

Unai Emery has made just one change to his starting XI from the side that drew with Watford last weekend for the visit of Aston Villa.

Bukayo Saka has been handed a first Premier League start in Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Sunday.

The 18-year-old academy graduate scored his first goal for the club in Thursday’s 3-0 Europa League win over Eintracht Frankfurt, where he also laid on the Gunners’ other two goals

He is the only change from the side that threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Watford last weekend, with Mesut Ozil dropping to the substitutes’ bench.

Villa, meanwhile, made just one alteration from the XI that drew 0-0 with West Ham on Monday, winger Trezeguet replacing Jota.