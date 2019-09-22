Manchester United 0-2 West Ham: 5 talking points as United fall to defeat at the London Stadium

Manchester United’s loss against West Ham at the Olympic Stadium leaves them languishing at the 7th spot in the Premier League standings. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points from the game.

5. Solskjaer equals unwanted Van Gaal record

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side have now played 7 straight games without an away win – a joint-record he now holds with former manager Louis Van Gaal. United’s last away win came in the Champions League last season – the famous win against PSG in 2019 March.

Since then, they have remained winless on the road. Overall, Solskjaer has recorded just two wins in the last eleven games in the Premier League, and the long glare that he gave his side at full time on Sunday was a damning indictment of their overall performance.

4. United’s lack of squad depth

Two major injuries – that is all that it took to expose how shallow United’s squad really is. Since Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba’s injuries, there has been a lack of both creativity as well as goals in the team, something that was ever so apparent at the London Stadium against West Ham.

Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford looked lethargic while Nemanja Matic seems like he can no longer fight anymore. On the balance of it, Solskjaer’s reluctance to sign a midfielder and a forward this summer, looks to have done more damage than good.

2. Matic finished?

While starting Nemanja Matic for three games straight in a span of 8 days is a questionable decision in itself, his performances have done him no favours in the long term either. Matic’s subtle criticism of Solskjaer during the international break was picked up by media outlets and after he was handed a few chances to prove that he can be a regular in this side, he disappointed.

The Serbian’s labored build-up and his slow pace mean he is simply not a good enough fit for this young Manchester United team.

3. Rashford’s injury a big worry

If his glaring misses weren’t already a big worry enough, Marcus Rashford’s injury has given his manager an even bigger headache ahead of the coming weekend.

Anthony Martial is proving to be a big miss and with no guarantees over his return date, Mason Greenwood might be the only option come the next Premier League game. Although the youngster might yet take his chance and make a big impact, it seems a tad too much to ask of him at the moment.

1. West Ham: top-6 challengers?

West Ham have climbed up to fourth place in the table after their win against Manchester United. And now, the Hammers suddenly look very different than how they had been, at the start of the season.

The Londoners are one of several teams vying to oust the top-6 from their metaphorical throne(s) and with a title-winner like Pellegrini at the helm as well, anything is possible for the London outfit.