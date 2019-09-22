Injury forces Rashford off at West Ham

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played Jesse Lingard as a lone striker after Marcus Rashford’s injury at West Ham.

Marcus Rashford was forced out of Manchester United’s clash with West Ham after he suffered an apparent hamstring injury that could leave manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a shortage of attacking options.

With Mason Greenwood sidelined by a bout of tonsilitis, Solskjaer sent Jesse Lingard on to replace Rashford in the 61st minute with the Red Devils trailing 1-0 at London Stadium.

Anthony Martial missed the game with a thigh injury, leaving Solskjaer with Lingard, Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong as the only forward players among his substitutes, and he will anxiously await news of Rashford’s condition.

Solskjaer will likely rest first-team regulars when United face Rochdale in the League Cup on Wednesday, after which they face a tricky run of fixtures with Premier League games against Arsenal and Newcastle United either side of a trip to AZ in the Europa League.