James makes Manchester United’s starting XI for West Ham encounter

Manchester United are hunting a second straight Premier League win and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named the same XI that beat Leicester City.

Daniel James has been passed fit to start against West Ham in a boost to Manchester United’s hopes of securing a first Premier League away win since February.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer included the in-form winger in his starting XI for Sunday’s meeting at the London Stadium despite him suffering a knock during last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Leicester City.

The 21-year-old’s availability means United go in with the same team that saw off the Foxes courtesy of Marcus Rashford’s early penalty.

James skipped the midweek Europa League win over Astana and will have an important part to play against the Hammers as manager Solskjaer seeks a more ruthless showing from the goal-shy Red Devils.

The wait for today’s team news is over… Ole has named an unchanged starting line-up from last weekend’s win v Leicester #MUFC #WHUMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 22, 2019

Mason Greenwood, scorer of the only goal against Astana, does not make the matchday 18 due to illness, while stars Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial remain unavailable.

West Ham are without injured midfielder Manuel Lanzini, with Pablo Fornals his replacement.