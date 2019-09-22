Frank Lampard reveals how Chelsea star can become ‘next Didier Drogba’

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed that he wants Tammy Abraham to be the new Didier Drogba at the club, thanks to his goal-scoring abilities that are identical with that of the Blues’ legend.

Drogba was the ultimate big-game player at Chelsea, and has scored important goals in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup finals.

The Ivorian international has also fired Chelsea to glory in the Premier League.

In the ongoing 2019-20 Premier League, Lampard and co. will face table-toppers Liverpool on Sunday, in what has been deemed a must-win game for both sides.

And the former England midfielder has claimed that Abraham – who has already scored seven goals in five appearances for Chelsea this season – has what it takes to succeed against the likes of Virgil van Dijk, in the game that will be held at the Stamford Bridge.

“It’s normal the top strikers are judged on goals and the next level is: ‘Do you score goals against the big teams?’” Lampard asked the important question in a recent interview.

“I understand that because against someone like van Dijk, and a team like Liverpool, maybe it’s harder to create chances.”

“So it’s what you can do ­individually to try to create them and how clinical you can be after that. Tammy [Abraham] has shown great signs this season but it will be another test on the way.”

“It’s not the be-all and end-all day and we make our judgements after that. But, yes, for top strikers like Didier, we all remember the number of times he scored in ­finals and semi-finals, and really important games, and quite rightly, players are judged on that.”

“Maybe it’s a bit of both but the thing I love about Tammy is his enthusiasm and how he takes on challenges. He takes every day like it’s a challenge and a happy challenge.”

“He comes in with a smile on his face and wants to score in training and be the best he can be.”

“If you’ve got that ­attitude, you’ve got a great chance because we know he has the ­talent,” he concluded.

Quotes via Mirror.