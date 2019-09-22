Romelu Lukaku takes cheeky dig at former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Romelu Lukaku is on fire for his new club Inter Milan, having scored four goals in six appearances for the Serie A giants so far. On Saturday, he scored one of Inter’s two goals against AC Milan and after the game, also took a subtle dig at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the manager at his former club Manchester United.

Lukaku heaped praised on Inter Milan’s manager Antonio Conte, while claiming that he is thriving under Conte who is making him feel a lot appreciated.

“My rapport with Conte is very strong, as he is a Coach who really helps me,” the Belgian was quoted as saying.

“At the age of 26, I want a Coach like this, who helps me every day and gives me motivation,” he further added.

“I am very happy to be here and to be working with him. This match is very important for us, and we’re pleased with the three points.”

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte himself was pleased with the former Manchester United striker’s performance in the Milan Derby.

“He can give much more, certainly. I told him that too.”

“He is 26 years old and arrived here thanks to his potential. If we work with him properly, he can become extremely important,” the former Juventus and Chelsea boss concluded.

Lukaku became a star at Everton during his time with the Premier League side, between 2014 and 2017. He then moved to Manchester United in 2017 July for a reported €84.7million.

He was, however, unable to prove his worth at Old Trafford, and after scoring 42 goals in 96 matches, Manchester United boss Solskjaer shipped him off to Inter Milan this summer, for a cut-price of €65million.

And now, it looks as if the move worked well for both the player and his new club.

Quotes via Metro.