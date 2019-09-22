UCL winner Trent Alexander-Arnold compares Liverpool teammate with Lionel Messi

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has compared teammate Firmino with Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi.

The 20-year-old starred for Liverpool last season as the Reds won the UEFA Champions League and pushed Manchester City right down to the wire in the Premier League title race. The Englishman was all praise for his teammate Firmino, claiming he is one of the best number nines in the world.

Alexander-Arnold went on to add that in creative terms, the Brazilian is comparable to Messi and easily the best in Premier League. He further stated that Firmino’s contributions for the team go unnoticed and are massively underrated.

“The quality he possesses is unbelievable,” Alexander-Arnold told Liverpool’s official matchday magazine (via Goal). “He’s one of the best, if not the best, number nines in the world. We wouldn’t swap him for any other player.

“He is everything to us. We need Bobby to keep ticking. We need him to connect the play and join all the dots for us. Without him you see how much the team misses. It shows how much we really do need him.

“You’d struggle to name a better link player. Obviously there’s Lionel Messi at Barcelona, but he’s out of this world. If you’re talking about the Premier League I think Bobby is the best and he is still so underrated for what he does for the team.

“Maybe the two other forwards, Sadio and Mo, get all the credit for their goals, but what Bobby does for them can go unnoticed. He drags defenders out of position so they can get in behind them and the way that he presses and wins the ball back is relentless.

“He’s exactly what we need,” he added.