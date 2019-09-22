Ole Gunnar Solskjaer passes verdict on Paul Pogba’s rumoured move to Real Madrid in January transfer window

Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated that Paul Pogba will not leave for Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

The Manchester United midfielder was linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu all through the summer transfer window. However, the Premier League giants held on for at least €160-180 million for Pogba, which Los Blancos couldn’t pay.

When quizzed about the 26-year-old’s situation, Solskjaer claimed that Pogba is completely committed to United. The manager also added that he is not worried about the Frenchman as he is happy playing at the club.

“I don’t listen to the president of Real Madrid,” Solskjaer told the media ahead of their Premier League encounter vs West Ham.

“But Paul is working hard here and he is totally committed to Manchester United. We have seen that while he’s been injured. He has been working like crazy to get himself fit because he wants to play for us and he wants to help his team-mates.

“I am not worried now and I will never be worried in the future about Paul Pogba staying here. If it all kicks off again with Madrid in January then there will be no worries then either. If we have to live with the speculation again then we will handle it like we did in the summer.

“Paul is going nowhere. He is happy here when he’s playing.”