Eight goals, a hat-trick, an early sub and tumbling records – Clockwatch of Watford’s mauling by Manchester City

Watford followed their 6-0 FA Cup final loss to Manchester City with an 8-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium – and it could have been worse.

The good news for Watford is, in the league at least, they do not have to face Manchester City again until next May.

The 6-0 defeat against Pep Guardiola’s side in last season’s FA Cup final was a truly humbling experience but, frankly, it almost looked respectable by comparison when City scored their fifth inside the opening 18 minutes on Saturday, on the way to an 8-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Records were set and Bernardo Silva went home with the matchball after grabbing a hat-trick on an afternoon when City celebrated their 125th anniversary.

City have seen few football games quite like this one when, in truth, things could have been even worse for poor Watford.

8 – Man City's 8-0 victory against Watford was their biggest ever victory in the English top-flight. Outstanding.

Here is how the game unfolded:

0:52 – Watford’s task quickly became one of the steeply uphill variety when David Silva was on hand to convert a delightful Kevin De Bruyne cross from close range to make it 1-0 inside a minute. City’s opener is the quickest goal scored in the Premier League this season.

3:29 – If such a contest can have a ‘Sliding Doors’ moment, this was it. Gerard Deulofeu embarrassed Nicolas Otamendi by skipping around the Argentina defender’s challenge and Ederson was on hand with excellent reaction to preserve City’s lead.

6:17 – There was not so much to enjoy about the goalkeeping at the other end a few moments later. Ben Foster needlessly felled Riyad Mahrez, and Sergio Aguero converted a penalty to make it 2-0 with his 100th Premier League goal at the Etihad Stadium.

100 – Sergio Aguero has scored his 100th Premier League goal at the Etihad – he is one of just three players in the competition's history to net 100+ goals at a single venue, alongside Thierry Henry at Highbury (114) and Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford (101). Milestone.

11:20 – Mahrez got in on the act by sending a free-kick past Foster courtesy of a deflection off Tom Cleverley. The midfielder stood apart from the edge of the Watford wall and diverted the ball into his own net with his face for 3-0.

14:07 – When Bernardo Silva scores an unmarked, stooping header from a corner, it’s a sure fire sign your afternoon has gone awry. Watford’s defenders appeared to have no interest whatsoever in marking the Portugal playmaker when he extended the lead to 4-0 from Otamendi’s flick-on.

17:04 – No team has ever taken a quicker 5-0 lead in a Premier League game. Watford switched off as David Silva took a quick free-kick and Aguero squared for his fellow Argentinian Otamendi to slide home.

26:32 – De Bruyne unlocked the Hornets again and Aguero rattled a shot against the post from the edge of the area.

32:48 – Spare a thought for Dimitri Foulquier – the Watford debutant who was unceremoniously hauled off. During the time it took City to score five goals, he completed two passes.

An early switch… Foulquier

Pereyra 33’

5-0#MCIWAT — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 21, 2019

43:12 – A combination of the post and Foster denied Aguero. Inevitably, De Bruyne supplied the ammunition.

45:00 (+3) – Half-time. Three minutes of added time meant City were 5-0 up at the interval having not scored for half an hour.

47:59 – City left-back Angelino came on for his Premier League debut at the break and it was soon 6-0. Will Hughes’ poor defensive header and cute work from David and Bernardo Silva left the latter with a simple finish.

2 – Bernardo Silva has scored his first ever Premier League brace, also netting in back to back home Premier League games for the first time in his City career. Flourishing.

53:24 – Joao Cancelo replaced Kyle Walker. Sure, why not bring on the most expensive right-back of all time?

59:46 – De Bruyne’s cross for 7-0 was so good Bernardo Silva could clumsily tread on the ball and still complete a maiden career treble. City now had Manchester United’s Premier League record 9-0 win over Ipswich Town in their sights.

65:21 – Mahrez charged in at the back post to plant a header from Angelino’s cross against the crossbar.

84:01 – Fittingly, given how he masterfully orchestrated proceedings, De Bruyne’s fabulous strike into the top corner capped Watford’s punishment at 8-0 – the biggest top-flight win in City’s history and the Hornets’ heaviest league defeat.

6 – Man City have had six different goalscorers in a single Premier League game (exc. own goals) for the third time alongside 21/09/2008 vs Portsmouth and 14/10/2017 vs Stoke. Variety.

87:47 – City’s brilliant Belgian, De Bruyne, probably should have equalled the Premier League record but dragged his shot wide at the end of a slaloming solo run.