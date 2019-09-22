Premier League Review: Silva hat-trick in Man City romp, Blades stun Everton

Manchester City thrashed Watford 8-0, Everton lost 2-0 to Sheffield United at home, while Leicester and Burnley both claimed home wins.

Manchester City claimed their biggest-ever top-flight victory with an 8-0 thrashing of Watford on Saturday to move within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool thanks to Bernardo Silva’s hat-trick.

A 3-2 defeat away to Norwich City last time out had raised questions about the hunger in Pep Guardiola’s squad, but they responded with a brutal dismantling of the Hornets on home turf.

Liverpool will restore their five-point cushion at the top if they beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with Leicester City two points behind Guardiola’s side after a 2-1 win over Tottenham.

In the day’s other matches, Burnley moved up to seventh with a routine 2-0 home win over Norwich, while Everton lost 2-0 at home to Sheffield United.

5 – Manchester City’s five goals after just 18 minutes is the fastest any side has ever gone 5-0 ahead in a @premierleague match in the competition’s history. Ridiculous. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 21, 2019

DEVASTATING CITY BACK TO THEIR BEST

City’s defeat against Norwich at Carrow Road had been their first since January, but any concerns it was anything more than a minor blip were pointedly answered by Guardiola’s men against Watford.

The swagger with which City brushed aside Watford to take a 5-0 lead inside 18 minutes was a reminder of the defending Premier League champions’ quality and ruthlessness.

David Silva opened the scoring in the first minute of the game and that was followed by a Sergio Aguero penalty six minutes later – his 100th league goal at the Etihad Stadium.

Watford’s defenders were left in a daze by City’s slick interchanges as three goals – scored by Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo and Nicolas Otamendi – blew the visitors away.

The second half could have been something of an anti-climax, but Bernardo notched his hat-trick before the sensational Kevin De Bruyne rounded off the scoring.

8 – Man City’s 8-0 victory against Watford was their biggest ever victory in the English top-flight. Outstanding. pic.twitter.com/UGNSK5hN6F — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 21, 2019

LEICESTER FIGHT BACK DESPITE VAR

Mauricio Pochettino’s 250th Premier League game in charge of Tottenham ended in defeat as his side’s away day blues continued at the King Power Stadium in a match dominated by VAR.

Spurs have been memorable beneficiaries of the VAR review system in draws against Manchester City – most famously in a dramatic climax to their Champions League quarter-final second leg last season.

However, when Serge Aurier’s goal was disallowed at the King Power Stadium because of the tightest of offside decisions against Son Heung-min when they were 1-0 up thanks to Harry Kane, it took the wind out of their sails.

Leicester were re-energised and after they equalised through Ricardo Pereira they took all three points thanks to a sublime low strike from James Maddison.

The Foxes themselves had earlier been denied a goal when the score was 0-0, after Wilfred Ndidi bundled in from close range only for it to be chalked off by VAR for offside against Ayoze Perez.

Happy with the 3 points and the goal! Vamos @LCFC!! pic.twitter.com/fOss1l2433 — Ricardo Pereira (@ricbpereira) September 21, 2019

BLADES SLICE THROUGH TOFFEES

It was a tetchy day at Goodison Park as Everton suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League against newly promoted Sheffield United.

An own goal from Colombian defender Yerry Mina, who headed in an Oliver Norwood corner, came against the run of play, but the Toffees were unable to find a way back despite long spells of pressure.

When Lys Mousset slotted in his first goal for the Blades with 11 minutes to go it was start of grumbles from the Everton fans about whether Marco Silva is the man to take them forward as they started to stream towards the exits. They became boos when the full-time whistle was blown.

Chris Wilder’s side, meanwhile, leapfrogged the Blues into the comfort of mid-table.

CLARETS ENJOY HOME COMFORTS

Burnley’s ability to punch above their weight in the Premier League in recent seasons has been largely down to their impressive results at Turf Moor.

A typically dogged and disciplined display from Sean Dyche’s men secured another three points and lifted them up to seventh in the table.

Victory was secured thanks to two goals in four minutes from powerful striker Chris Wood, as Norwich failed to hit the heights of their previous win over Man City.