5-0 inside 18 minutes! Man City blitz batters hapless Hornets

David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Nicolas Otamendi put Manchester City 5-0 up against Watford inside 18 minutes.

Manchester City piled the misery upon Watford in an astonishing start at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with the Premier League champions roaring into a 5-0 lead inside 18 minutes.

The Hornets claimed a fine 2-2 comeback draw at home to Arsenal last weekend but their efforts in Manchester had more in common with May’s 6-0 FA Cup final thrashing at the hands of Pep Guardiola’s side.

City’s brutal opening salvo is the quickest any team has established a 5-0 lead in Premier League history.

David Silva started the rout after 52 seconds, tapping in a delightful Kevin De Bruyne cross for the fastest Premier League goal of the season so far.

Sergio Aguero brought up his 100th Premier League goal at the Etihad Stadium from the penalty spot after visiting goalkeeper Ben Foster brought down Riyad Mahrez.

Algeria winger Mahrez then dispatched a free-kick via a deflection off Tom Cleverley and Watford’s defensive poise appeared to have deserted them entirely as Bernardo Silva and then Nicolas Otamendi capitalised upon abject set-piece organisation.

City, who headed into the weekend five points behind Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, have won all of their past 11 games against Watfor