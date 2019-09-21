5-0 inside 18 minutes! Man City blitz batters hapless Hornets

David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Nicolas Otamendi put Manchester City 5-0 up against Watford inside 18 minutes.
Manchester City piled the misery upon Watford in an astonishing start at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with the Premier League champions roaring into a 5-0 lead inside 18 minutes.
The Hornets claimed a fine 2-2 comeback draw at home to Arsenal last weekend but their efforts in Manchester had more in common with May’s 6-0 FA Cup final thrashing at the hands of Pep Guardiola’s side.
City’s brutal opening salvo is the quickest any team has established a 5-0 lead in Premier League history.
David Silva started the rout after 52 seconds, tapping in a delightful Kevin De Bruyne cross for the fastest Premier League goal of the season so far.
52 – David Silva’s opener versus Watford after 52 seconds is the fastest goal scored in the Premier League this season. Lightning. pic.twitter.com/sNb3OPKOU9
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 21, 2019
Algeria winger Mahrez then dispatched a free-kick via a deflection off Tom Cleverley and Watford’s defensive poise appeared to have deserted them entirely as Bernardo Silva and then Nicolas Otamendi capitalised upon abject set-piece organisation.
City, who headed into the weekend five points behind Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, have won all of their past 11 games against Watfor