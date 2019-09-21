Manchester City break fastest goals Premier league record against Watford

Just in case you thought Manchester City’s dominance over English football was over following their 3-2 defeat against Norwich City last week, we request you to think again.

Having opened their 2019-20 Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win against Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this week, the defending champions of the Premier League are running riot over Watford at the Etihad stadium, right now!

In case you missed it, the game has not yet completed its first half (at the time of writing), and Manchester City are already ahead by FIVE goals!

Check out the following tweet for a quick recap:

It has also been understood that the Sky Blues have broken a Premier League record with their extraordinary performance.

Manchester City’s five goals after just 18 minutes, is the fastest that any team has gone 5-0 ahead in a Premier League match in the history of the competition.

The above stat data is brought to you by Opta, as you can see below:

5 – Manchester City's five goals after just 18 minutes is the fastest any side has ever gone 5-0 ahead in a @premierleague match in the competition's history. Ridiculous. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 21, 2019

And now, let’s take a look at some of the best reactions at Manchester City’s rampage, from Twitter:

Watford should be allowed to play with 11+entire bench in second half — Shrin (@ShrrinG) September 21, 2019

Stop the fight!!! — Mark Oldham (@mark_oldham) September 21, 2019

Just when you thought there were no more records for @ManCity to beat… — Craig Gowland (@gowland_craig) September 21, 2019

So that’s 12 goals that Man City have scored in their last 110 minutes against Watford? — Nick Alpers (@NickAlpers) September 21, 2019

A proper response to the defeat last week at @NorwichCityFC. Can @ManCity do double digits today? #MCIWAT #PL — Abhishek Addy (@rock_along) September 21, 2019

This yellow Watford jersey got Manchester city thinking it’s the same guys they played last week #MCIWAT pic.twitter.com/3aPS2Z8OOF — 🥀🌹🥀 (@chongdahxx) September 21, 2019

Bruhhhhhh @ManCity!

What an absolute stunner of a morning! 🌞🌞🌞 pic.twitter.com/yQVX4HRUgD — tapanHD (@tapanHD) September 21, 2019

Last weekend Arsenal made Watford look like prime Barcelona. They had 32 shots against Unai Emery's squad. This is the same team that is getting destroyed by Manchester City 5-0 after 20 minutes. Unbelievable. — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) September 21, 2019

Goals this season: Crystal Palace: 3

Aston Villa: 4

Newcastle: 4

Watford: 4

Manchester City in the first 17 minutes today: 5. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) September 21, 2019

We have one word to describe what we have seen in the game so far: UNBELIEVABLE.

SportBible reports that the fans inside the Etihad Stadium were singing “Who put the ball in the net? Half the f****** team did!”.

As you know by now, their statement was genuinely accurate.

We just can’t wait for the second half!