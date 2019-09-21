Premier League |

Manchester City break fastest goals Premier league record against Watford

Just in case you thought Manchester City’s dominance over English football was over following their 3-2 defeat against Norwich City last week, we request you to think again.

Having opened their 2019-20 Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win against Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this week, the defending champions of the Premier League are running riot over Watford at the Etihad stadium, right now!

In case you missed it, the game has not yet completed its first half (at the time of writing), and Manchester City are already ahead by FIVE goals!

Check out the following tweet for a quick recap:

It has also been understood that the Sky Blues have broken a Premier League record with their extraordinary performance.

Manchester City’s five goals after just 18 minutes, is the fastest that any team has gone 5-0 ahead in a Premier League match in the history of the competition.

The above stat data is brought to you by Opta, as you can see below:

And now, let’s take a look at some of the best reactions at Manchester City’s rampage, from Twitter:

We have one word to describe what we have seen in the game so far: UNBELIEVABLE.

SportBible reports that the fans inside the Etihad Stadium were singing “Who put the ball in the net? Half the f****** team did!”.

As you know by now, their statement was genuinely accurate.

We just can’t wait for the second half!

