Mendy returns for Man City as Aguero eyes milestone

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has handed Benjamin Mendy only his 15th Premier League start against Watford.

Benjamin Mendy is back in the Manchester City starting XI for Saturday’s Premier League match at home to Watford.

It is the France international’s first start in the top flight since April and Pep Guardiola will hope it marks the end of an injury nightmare for the left-back he bought from Monaco for £52million in July 2017.

Mendy has only made 17 appearances across City’s back-to-back title triumphs, twice undergoing knee surgery.

He lines up in a defence that again features Fernandinho at centre-back alongside Nicolas Otamendi, in the continued injury absence of Aymeric Laporte and John Stones.

Your City line-up to take on Watford! XI | Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Mendy, Rodrigo, Silva (C), Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Aguero Subs | Bravo, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Angelino, Cancelo, E Garcia @haysworldwide

#MCIWAT #ManCity pic.twitter.com/s2X9z7EZQq — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 21, 2019

Raheem Sterling drops to the bench, meaning Sergio Aguero will be supported by Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez in attack as the striker chases a 100th Premier League goal at the Etihad Stadium.

Quique Sanchez Flores began his second stint at Watford boss with a rousing 2-2 comeback draw against Arsenal last weekend and makes two changes to that line-up, with Adrian Mariappa and Dimitri Foulquier replacing Andre Gray and Christian Kabasele.