Jurgen Klopp reveals the one issue that Liverpool face in the Premier League

Ahead of their upcoming Premier League fixture against Chelsea, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed the one issue that the Reds should rectify, as they move forward in the Premier League.

According to Express, Liverpool have won just one of their last twelve away games against the Premier League’s top-six clubs.

Upon asked about it in a recent interview by Sky Sports, Klopp said: “This is not good news obviously, but performance-wise, that’s why it’s so surprising.”

“Liverpool were often close to winning these games.”

“It was pretty rare that it was a performance that deserved to lose an away game.”

“So let’s just keep going and we will see what happens.”

The former Borussia Dortmund boss also discussed Frank Lampard’s Chelsea squad in detail, and named three stars that have excited him so far this season.

“It’s a really exciting team. It reminds me a little bit of my team at Dortmund years back when they were really young,” the Reds boss said.

“They brought in Christian Pulisic in the summer, I’m not sure about the money but for around £50million – £60million.”

“All of the players around him now have the same value.”

“Tammy Abraham is now a £60million player, Mason Mount is for sure a £60million player, if not more – and Callum Hudson-Odoi was that already,” he concluded.