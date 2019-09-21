Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under fire for his team’s less-than-impressive start to the season. The Red Devils have won two of their five games so far in the league, dropping points in the other three. Reports claim that a replacement has been lined up for the Norwegian already.

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United have lined up Thomas Tuchel as a replacement for under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian manager has seen his side slump to a slow start to the season, following a disastrous end to the preceding season.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel enjoyed a great season at Paris Saint Germain last time around, as his side cruised to a league title. However, the German football manager could not help his team progress further than the Round of 16 in the Champions League, with their elimination coming at the hands of Solskjaer and Manchester United.

Furthermore, the report also states that United are not the only club looking at Tuchel. The ex-Borussia Dortmund boss has also caught the attention of FC Barcelona. The Blaugrana are currently coached by Ernesto Valverde, who has come under immense scrutiny for his side’s spectacular implosion in two back-to-back UEFA Champions League campaigns.

All three clubs, meanwhile, have gotten off to slow starts in their respective leagues, and have already lost once each.