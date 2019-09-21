Lloris and Alli miss Tottenham’s trip to Leicester City

Mauricio Pochettino has made six changes to the side that drew with Olympiacos for the trip to Leicester City on Saturday.

Tottenham are without Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli for the Premier League trip to Leicester City.

Lloris misses out due to the birth of his child, while no reason has been given for Alli’s absence from the squad.

There are four other changes to the side that drew with Olympiacos in midweek, with Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Lucas Moura and Christian Eriksen all dropping out of the starting XI.

They have been replaced by Paulo Gazzaniga, Serge Aurier, Danny Rose, Son Heung-min, Erik Lamela and Moussa Sissoko.

Leicester, meanwhile, have made two changes from the side that lost to Manchester United last weekend, with Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes replacing Demarai Gray and Hamza Choudhury.