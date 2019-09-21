Reports: Premier League giants pay £1million to Manchester City, settle spying claims

Reports suggest that Premier League giants Liverpool have allegedly paid £1million to Manchester City, so as to shush the claims of spying raised against them by the defending champions.

This is according to The Times, who reports that the Reds had to pay off £1million as the settlement fee, after the latter complained that their scouting system “had been hacked into”.

The report further claims that the confidential settlement was reached in 2013 September, after Manchester City hired computer espionage experts to see if their system had been spied on.

Dave Fallows and Julian Ward, who were City’s scouts until 2012, moved to Liverpool the same year before engaging in spying for the Merseyside team. Apparently, Fallows and Ward had access to City’s Scout7 system, which they used to access data that was otherwise unavailable to their Premier League rivals.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail claims that Jesus Navas (from Sevilla) and Fernandinho (from Shakhtar Donetsk) were two of the main players who Manchester City had to sign immediately, as they began suspecting an alleged breach in their scouting database.

The English news agency further states that if the above rumours are proven to be correct, Liverpool’s actions would appear to have contravened various rules of the Premier League, which stated then as now: “Each club shall behave towards each other club and the League with the utmost good faith.”

Both Manchester City and Liverpool are yet to make an official statement regarding the situation.