Manchester United star issues warning to teammates ahead of must-win Premier League clash

Ahead of their must-win clash in the Premier League against West Ham United, Manchester United star David De Gea has issued a strong warning to his teammates – the goalkeeper said that they simply cannot afford to drop points against the Hammers.

“I believe they have a decent side with some good players who are important to them,” De Gea told Manchester United’s official website in a recent interview.

“They are on the up at the moment, but we still have bad memories from last season, so we have to be much more switched on right from the off than we were then.”

“There are three very important points at stake for us to remain up there near the top, and also for the younger lads to keep gaining in confidence,” he explained further, before adding:

“We also want to show that’s what we’re here for, going away to difficult grounds and going there for the three points.”

The 28-year-old also revealed that Manchester United’s fans have helped the club in ways more than expected, saying that they often lift the team and motivate them to do better.

“They [the fans] are vitally important to us. Our fans that follow us away from home are just incredible,” the Spaniard said.

“Sometimes it’s just like we are playing at home in those away fixtures! It’s amazing.”

“It helps us all tremendously down there on the pitch, we can always feel the warmth from our fans and that is hugely important to us.”