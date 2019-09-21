Frank Lampard applauds Mohamed Salah for becoming ‘superstar’ after Chelsea disappointment

Mohamed Salah failed to make much of an impression at Chelsea, but Frank Lampard praised him for going on to become one of the best.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard applauded his former Blues team-mate Mohamed Salah for putting his Stamford Bridge disappointment behind him and becoming a “superstar”.

Salah signed for Chelsea in January 2014 after emerging as a fine prospect at Basel, playing and training alongside Lampard for a few months before the latter left for Manchester City.

Liverpool attacker Salah struggled to make an impact in his year at Chelsea, playing just 13 Premier League matches.

He was allowed to join Fiorentina and then Roma on loan and the latter made his stay permanent after a brilliant 2015-16 campaign.

Liverpool were compelled to complete a deal that could cost them £44million and he has taken the Premier League by storm with 58 top-flight goals in a little over two years, leaving Lampard in awe.

“It is hard because everyone has their own pathways,” Lampard told reporters ahead of facing Salah and Liverpool on Sunday. “Unfortunately for Mo, it didn’t work out here, but it is great credit to him. He went to Italy and then came back and now he is a superstar.

“As for his path, it is hard to compare to what may have been. I had an overlap with him. The talent was obviously there. At the time, I think we had a lot of options in attacking areas.

“Number 10s, wingers and he didn’t get as many opportunities for whatever reason, but yes you could see the talent was there.

“But the player that he is now or that came back to Liverpool, I think you have to say huge credit is due. You don’t have to search for anything more than look at Mo himself.

“You have to say what professionalism and work ethic. To leave a club like Chelsea is not easy. People then cast you aside and say you won’t make it there.

“He went on to be the superstar he is now. It is completely credit to Mo himself.”