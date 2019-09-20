Chelsea boss Lampard hopeful Mount fit for Liverpool

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount could be fit for their Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday, according to head coach Frank Lampard.

Mount, 20, sustained an ankle injury sustained in Chelsea’s defeat to Valencia in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Chelsea’s medical staff will make the final call on Mount’s involvement but Lampard is hopeful he will be available to face Jurgen Klopp’s side on Sunday.

“He has got a chance. The image of the tackle made it look really bad,” Lampard said, at his media conference ahead of the match at Stamford Bridge.

“Hopefully it is not so bad, we are trying to get him moving today, it is one that I will have to call later on before the game.

“We are trying, the good thing about Mason is his attitude is so good that he will give everything to play for this club. We will have every opportunity to try to get him there.

“There was a lot of swelling, it didn’t look the best. Injuries with the ankle, from my experience, if there is proper damage there is not much you can do. If it’s swollen you strap it up.

“We won’t take any risks, there is a bigger picture, we will do our best.”

Chelsea’s midfield options for the visit of the Premier League leaders have been strengthened by N’Golo Kante’s return to training.

Kante has not featured since Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Leicester on August 18 and has missed their last three matches with an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old France midfielder struggled with injuries in recent months having been absent most of Chelsea’s pre-season with a knee problem.

“It is a boost, we know the importance of him for any team that he plays in. The quality that he brings,” added Lampard.

“The question is how fit he is. He has had a long time out now since the back-end of last season.

“He has played a couple of games, but you can’t count that as much because he missed pre-season.

“Now we have to manage him, similar to Mason, with the bigger picture. It’s great to have him back around us.”