Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claims three Chelsea youngsters are worth £180M together ahead of Premier League encounter

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has claimed that three of Chelsea’s youngsters – Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi – are worth £60 million each.

Klopp’s side are set to visit Stamford Bridge to face a youthful Chelsea side on Sunday, 22nd September. Though the Reds have started the league season in fine fashion, they were on the wrong side of a result for the first time in the season as Napoli beat them 2-0 in UEFA Champions League.

However, Klopp looked calm ahead of their Premier League encounter vs Frank Lampard’s side and praised the Blues’ youngsters. He even compared the current Chelsea team with his Borussia Dortmund side.

“It’s a really exciting team. It reminds me a bit of my team at Dortmund years back, when they were really young – even younger than this team now at Chelsea. People talked about how young they were but they only played because they were that good, not because they were that young.

“They brought in Christian Pulisic in the summer for 50-or-60million and all the players around him have the same value. Tammy Abraham is now a 60million player, Mason Mount for sure 60million – if not more, [Callum] Hudson-Odoi was [worth] that already,” Klopp told the media ahead of Liverpool’s game vs Chelsea.