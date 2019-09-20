Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms three Manchester United stars will miss game vs West Ham United on Sunday

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw will miss United’s trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham United in the English Premier League on Sunday.

While Shaw and Martial have missed the club’s last three encounters – Southampton, Leicester City and Astana (UEFA Europa League), Pogba has missed the latter two. And they will now miss another, as Solskjaer confirmed while talking to the media after United’s 1-0 Europa League victory over Astana.

“Not really, no. They’ve not been training yet so I don’t think so. [Luke] won’t be ready,” the manager said when quizzed about the availability of Pogba, Martial and Shaw.

Solskajer gave an update on the fitness level of Daniel James as well. The 21-year-old has been an instant hit at United, scoring three goals in his first five matches for the Premier League giants. However, as the manager confirmed, he is still not fully fit and a final decision on him will be taken on Saturday.

“Daniel James? I don’t know. He’s not trained in the last few days. Hopefully, but not sure. We’ll have a recovery day with everyone tomorrow and we’ll see on Saturday,” he said.