Former Manchester United star snubs Sir Alex Ferguson while discussing best manager he played under

Sir Alex Ferguson may be no less than a god for Manchester United fans, so perhaps statements from former Red Devil Juan Sebastian Veron could come as a surprise.

The Argentine recently discussed a number of aspects in an interview with 90min, one topic of discussion being the various top managers he has worked with during his career.

Surprisingly, Veron decided to snub Ferguson while discussing the best manager he has played under.

“I didn’t pay much attention to the tactical details. In reality, I played, I paid attention, I knew what was being said – because obviously you are obviously within a group – but I always paid a lot of attention to team management, always.

“For me, the best at that who I worked with was Sven-Goran Eriksson.

‘I’m enjoying every minute.’ New Manchester United signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka settling in well

“I hardly ever experienced any kind of problems in his teams. And they were groups with strong personalities. He got on with everyone very well and ultimately that made us win, especially at Lazio.”

Veron also weighed in on a fellow Argentine rivalry, talking about who is better between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

“It is difficult, very complex,” the former midfielder said.

“Some say Maradona, because he won a World Cup. Those who did not see Maradona and did see Messi are going to tell you Messi.

“I think those kinds of comparisons with players that have given us so much in football seem very unfair. Such discussions lead to nothing, they are useless.

“Diego marked an era and today Messi is marking his own with different personalities, and different ways to play football.

“They are undoubtedly two historic players and we are lucky that they are Argentine.”