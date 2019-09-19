Ex-Premier League star claims Arsenal are slowly turning into Everton

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has stated that Arsenal are gradually turning into Everton.

The Gunners haven’t had the best of starts to their Premier League season and their failure to keep even 20th-placed Watford at bay has attracted a lot of criticism from all quarters. Fans have turned on manager Unai Emery as well with the club struggling in the seventh place after five league matches.

Talking after Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Watford, Bent said that the four defenders don’t play as a unit which ends up hurting them. He went on to add that they will turn into Everton soon and the only difference between Arsenal and the Merseyside club is that the Gunners can score more goals.

“They’re playing more like four individuals than they are as a collective unit,” he told Football Insider, of Arsenal’s defence.

“They’re just not working in tandem, they’re all over the place. You’ve got some that are trying to play offsides, you’ve got ones that aren’t attacking crosses, one will try win the header, the other’s not covering.

“You can’t be exciting going forward and concede as many goals as they do because you’re going to get nowhere.

“They’re going to turn into Everton. What they’ve got over Everton is that they can score more goals than Everton so it gets them out of jail. They can’t be shipping goals left, right and centre.”