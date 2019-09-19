Top Manchester United target’s manager accepts it would be difficult to turn down the Premier League giants’ offer

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has opened up on rumours linking James Maddison with Manchester United.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder was one of United’s targets in the summer transfer window but the Premier League giants decided against pursuing him. They did raid Leicester for a centre-back, however, signing their defensive pillar Harry Maguire.

Maddison has started the 2019/20 season on the front-foot and thus the United rumours have resurfaced now. While talking about the transfer reports, the Leicester boss said that the 20-time Premier League champions’ offer might be too hard to turn down for the player and for the club.

“I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been at Liverpool where I understand the draw of that type of club. Liverpool and Manchester United are two of the biggest clubs by far,” Rodgers said as reported by Metro.

“There’s other great clubs, there’s big clubs, but those two, in terms of worldwide status, are above the other clubs. There are other great clubs that are trying to catch them up but those two, in my experience, are a level above.

“So whenever a player gets an opportunity to go to a club like that, to experience that type of pressure, that expectation – and of course there’ll be a financial side to it as well, let’s be real – that as a package in a short career is maybe something that is too hard to turn down.

“I understand it, I get it.”