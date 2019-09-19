Manchester United legend slams Paul Pogba, says he won’t be missed

Paul Pogba is now in his third year at Manchester United, since returning from Juventus on a world-record fee. However, the Frenchman is yet to please everybody, with questions over his attitude arising daily. One club great has even gone as far as to say that he will not be missed if he were to leave.

Manchester United great Paul Scholes has slammed midfielder Paul Pogba, claiming that he wanted to move to Real Madrid this summer. The Englishman goes even further and says that the France World Cup winner won’t be a big loss to the club when he leaves.

“I think it’s quite clear he wants to leave the club,” Scholes told talkSPORT.

“He wanted to move to Real Madrid and for whatever reason, it didn’t happen.

“If they ask him to stay for a year then we’ll see what happens. But I don’t think it will be a big loss to United.

“At the end of the day his form hasn’t been great anyway over the last three or three years he’s been there.

“I’m sure there are more players there who can step in and do just as good a job.”

Manchester United registered a win against Leicester City in their latest Premier League match without the Frenchman, who was out with an injury. They next face Astana in the UEFA Europa League.