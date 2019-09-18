Jose Mourinho has been without a job since December 2018. But the Portuguese football manager has kept himself busy with punditry and interviews. In a recent interview, however, Mourinho went on to take a sly dig at another former Manchester United manager, Louis van Gaal.

Jose Mourinho appeared to take a sly dig at another former Manchester United manager, Louis van Gaal in a recent interview. The Portuguese appeared as a guest for Joe.co.uk, participating in a simple game where he had to correctly identify quotes from football managers and movie stars.

Watch the video below:

The first quote that Mourinho was handed was that of Van Gaal. The Dutchman had preceded Mourinho in the hot seat at Manchester United and was sacked after two years in charge. The quote given to the two-time Champions League winner was as follows: “When I think I have made an error, it can cause me a sleepless night. But that only happens rarely.”

Immediately after reading the quote, Mourinho replied: ” That’s a manager! You know, somebody with a big ego for sure. So a manager.”

Upon being told that he guessed correctly, and the quote, in fact, belonged to Louis van Gaal, the former Manchester United boss said: “Ah, understandable.”