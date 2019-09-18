Cristiano Ronaldo reveals Premier League club he nearly joined before Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United in 2003 from Sporting Lisbon, but the story might have been very different, the Portuguese superstar has revealed.

In a recent interview on ITV with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo discussed that he was very close to joining Arsenal instead of Manchester United back in 2003, and even had a conversation with then manager Arsene Wenger.

“It’s true. (I came) very close, one step away. Incredible. They’re a fantastic club.

“It didn’t happen, but I appreciate what they did for me, especially Arsene Wenger.

‘Ronaldo is an animal in front of goal’ – Simeone

“You know football, you never know where you’re going to play. The life is like that.”

“It’s part of my sacrifice, my obsession to win, to have success. When I say success, I have worked for that. Talent is not enough, I dedicate so much that this is part of me, records are part of me.”

“I don’t follow the records, the records follow me. I’m addicted to the success, and I don’t think it’s something bad, I think it’s good. It motivates me. If you’re not motivated, it’s better to stop.”

As it turned out, CR7 made it to United instead, and emerged as a world beater under Sir Alex Ferguson, eventually moving on to Real Madrid and now Juventus.