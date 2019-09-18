Premier League |

Fans troll Manchester United star Jesse Lingard after he flaunts himself on FIFA 20 cover

Jesse Lingard isn’t in the best of ways at the moment. After a promising FIFA World Cup with England last year, he hasn’t fired for Manchester United like fans would have wanted him to.

Moreover, his behaviour off the pitch has landed him in hot water with the higher ups at the club, and his juvenile antics seem to highlight that he isn’t the most mature player out there.

After another poor start to this campaign, an injury problem has kept the England International out of action. He has now decided to share his face on the FIFA 20 cover, but it hasn’t gone according to plan.

Lingard uploaded his special edition FIFA cover in the hope that fans would rush to pick it up, but he seems to have got just the opposite of that from the public. Take a look.

Safe to say he probably didn’t see that coming…

Comments