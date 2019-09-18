Fans troll Manchester United star Jesse Lingard after he flaunts himself on FIFA 20 cover

Jesse Lingard isn’t in the best of ways at the moment. After a promising FIFA World Cup with England last year, he hasn’t fired for Manchester United like fans would have wanted him to.

Moreover, his behaviour off the pitch has landed him in hot water with the higher ups at the club, and his juvenile antics seem to highlight that he isn’t the most mature player out there.

After another poor start to this campaign, an injury problem has kept the England International out of action. He has now decided to share his face on the FIFA 20 cover, but it hasn’t gone according to plan.

Lingard uploaded his special edition FIFA cover in the hope that fans would rush to pick it up, but he seems to have got just the opposite of that from the public. Take a look.

Nah I’m good thanks pal. You’re rubbish at football. — ‏ً (@UtdHenry) September 17, 2019

Can you score goals or get any assists on that edition? — Cameron (@cameron91) September 17, 2019

JLingz this isn’t needed. Focus on real football. — Abdul Hafiz 🇬🇭 (@fizalid) September 17, 2019

The ‘he’s still young’ edition — josh🔰 (@hsoj_____) September 17, 2019

I’ll take it to wipe my arse with. — Clarence J. Boddicker (@boddicker667) September 17, 2019

Safe to say he probably didn’t see that coming…