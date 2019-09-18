Manchester United best Premier League big six team in one department

Manchester United might not be top of the table at the moment, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has inspired a change at the club. Don’t believe us? Let the stats do the talking.

Some recent data collected after the first few weeks of the new Premier League season shows that Manchester United are actually the best team in the traditional top six sides when it comes to pressing their opponents.

With a pressing rate of 8.30 no “Big 6” team has pressed more than Man Utd so far this season in the Premier League. Data: 8.30 – Manchester United (3rd)

8.38 – Liverpool (4th)

8.72 – Manchester City (5th)

10.20 – Tottenham (9th)

10.39 – Chelsea (10th)

14.71 – Arsenal (19th) pic.twitter.com/CODIiZ2DVA — UtdArena. (@utdarena) September 16, 2019

United have a pressing rate of 8.30% and that keeps them above even Liverpool, who have revolutionised this style of play in many ways since Jurgen Klopp took over.

It may not have manifested itself into results just yet, but this is proof that Solskjaer has suddenly got the Red Devils playing the way he wants them to.

This is a huge difference from United last season under Jose Mourinho, who were known to play more cagey football rather than press their opponents high.

The Norweigan boss has spoken about a higher work rate required at the Premier League giants, and it appears they are showing just that.