WATCH: Chelsea star gets nutmegged in training, Frank Lampard reacts brilliantly

On Monday, Chelsea star Tammy Abraham was nutmegged in training, and the best reaction of all came from none other than Frank Lampard, the manager of the Blues himself.

Watch the video here:

As you can see, the Chelse stars were engaged in a game of rondo when Reece James was initially nutmegged, leaving many of his teammates in stitches.

However, the bigger and better surprise came five seconds later, as Mateo Kovacic easily slipped the ball through the legs of an advancing Tammy Abraham. Needless to say, everyone present at the scene began roaring with laughter.

It is only fair to give a special mention to Chelsea boss Frank Lampard who can also be seen laughing hysterically, appearing to enjoy the situation very well.

Earlier, speaking in the pre-match press conference before the Champions League game against Valencia, Lampard spoke about his young stars, including Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Reece James, and backed them to “blossom” during the season.

“I’m confident but very aware of the dangers,” the Chelsea manager said.

“Our target is to qualify from a tough group. It is different [from Premier League football]; the main thing is that the concentration levels throughout the game have to be spot on. The different level can surprise you.”

“I have belief in the players. I think we have talent that can blossom in the Champions League this season,” he concluded.

Quotes via Metro.