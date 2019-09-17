Eden Hazard takes jibe at Chelsea supporters, claims Real Madrid have ‘real’ fans

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard has taken a jibe at the fans of his former club by claiming that Real Madrid have ‘real’ fans.

Talking ahead of Madrid’s UEFA Champions League encounter vs Paris Saint-Germain, as reported by Sky Sports, Hazard said that losing at Chelsea never felt a disaster while adding that because Los Blancos fans are as demanding that the club has won so many accolades.

“I think that here the fans are really fans,” said Hazard.

“In England there are not so many fans, people there like football and everyone, young people, adults, teenagers, are really interested in their football, but they are not so fanatical about their teams.

“At the time I was in Chelsea and we lost, we were disappointed as were the fans, but I never felt it was a disaster. When you are at Real Madrid, even if it is my first year, talking to the fans, they always expect you to win the Champions League.

“That is why I think there is so much expectation placed on this competition and that is why the club has won it more than any other team.”

The 28-year-old Belgian moved to Madrid in a deal worth €100 million in the recently concluded summer transfer window.