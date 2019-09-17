Mia Khalifa trolls Arsenal, says she supports any team that plays against them

Former adult movies star Mia Khalifa trolled English giants Arsenal, after they suffered a humiliating 2-2 draw against minnows Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.

“Honestly, I just support whichever team is playing against Arsenal,” she tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

Honestly, I just support whichever team is playing against Arsenal — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) September 16, 2019

In case you did not know, Mia Khalifa has previously identified herself as a West Ham fan, due to the club’s underdog status in the English league. She has also been spotted wearing the Hammers colours numerous times, on social media:

This is also not the first time that Khalifa has admitted that she had a negative feeling about Arsenal, having previously criticised Gunners midfielder Matteo Guendouzi during their game against West Ham in 2019 January.

Check out an image of the tweet below:

After retiring from her career as an adult movie star, she has featured as a co-host on the sports talk show Out of Bounds.

Mia Khalifa continues to be active on social media, where regularly posts opinions related to football.

Meanwhile speaking about the Watford-Arsenal game, Khalifa had pledged support to the Hornets ahead of the match itself, by posting a picture in which she is seen wearing a Watford shirt, on Instagram.

Check out the photo below:

Arsenal began the match well and raced to a 2-0 lead thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace, but Tom Cleverley (53′) and Roberto Pereyra (81′, penalty) scored for the hosts in the second half and snatched a vital point away from Unai Emery’s men.

The Gunners are now placed at the seventh spot in the league rankings, with eight points from five matches. Meanwhile, Watford continue to languish at the bottom of the table, with just two points from five games.