Manchester United legend believes club needs to learn from rivals Liverpool to get back to its best

Former Manchester United right-back and football pundit Gary Neville has said that the 20-time Premier League champions need to learn from rivals Liverpool to get back to their best.

Neville believes that United need to find a spine if they wish to go back to their glory days. He compared the Manchester-based giants with the current UEFA Champions League holders Liverpool’s recruitment and how the former could improve in that aspect.

“The problem with United’s team is not the five young players on the pitch. The spine of the team is [David] De Gea, [Victor] Lindelof, [Harry] Maguire, [Nemanja] Matic, [Ashley] Young, [Juan] Mata. All the young players have massive potential.

“Manchester United somehow have got to find a spine. All championship winning teams have strong spines. Liverpool’s spine has come from [Virgil] Van Dijk at £75million, [Roberto] Firmino’s £30million, Alisson, a fantastic goalkeeper, and Fabinho. The recruitment has got to be good to support these players.

“Liverpool bought Van Dijk, Fabinho and Alisson and they were transformed overnight. Manchester United get the right three players in that group and they won’t be far away,” he said on Sky Sports Monday Night Football as reported by Daily Mail.

He went on to add that United have spent a lot on some players who failed to live up to their massive potentials.

“[Radamel] Falcao, [Angel] Di Maria, [Bastian] Schweinsteiger and [Alexis] Sanchez. They’ve spent and wasted tens and hundreds of millions of pounds on these players. They’ve got to stop that. United are basically going to have to have three or four good transfer windows.”