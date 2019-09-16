BREAKING: David de Gea signs bumper contract with Manchester United

Manchester United found themselves in a compromising position, with David de Gea’s contract running out next year. However, the Spaniard has now inked a new deal, thus sealing his long-term future at the club.

Manchester United star, David de Gea, has signed a new four-year contract at the club, worth £375,000 per week reportedly. Meanwhile, the Red Devils also have an option to extend his deal by another year if they deem it necessary.

De Gea had this to say upon signing his new contract:

It has been a privilege to spend eight years at this great club and the opportunity to continue my career at Manchester United is a genuine honour. Since I arrived here, I could never have imagined I would play over 350 games for this club. Now my future is fixed, all I want is to help this team achieve what I believe we can and win trophies again, together.

As one of the senior players in the squad, I want to support and lead in any way that I can to assist the younger players, so they know what it means to play here. I still feel that I have so much more to achieve at the club and I truly believe that Manchester United can build on the club’s tradition of success and reward our fans for their support.

I am committed to continue repaying the fans for all of the care that they’ve shown me during the good times and the bad.

The Spaniard is expected to be on the bench for the Europa League tie between Manchester United and Astana.