Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have ‘reconciled’ after Burnley spat

Sadio Mane insists his issue with Mohamed Salah has been forgotten and the Senegal forward has reconciled with his fellow Liverpool star.

Mane did not hide his anger at Salah when he was taken off in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Burnley prior to the international break, with the Egyptian having failed to play his team-mate in for a great chance moments earlier.

Liverpool returned to action in style on Saturday, taking a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League thanks to their 3-1 win over Newcastle United – Mane scoring twice in the first half before Salah rounded things off.

Mane has now affirmed there is no problem between himself and Salah, who shared the Premier League golden boot with Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season.

“With Salah? It’s forgotten,” Mane told Canal+.

“These are things that happen in football. Sometimes you have to say things face to face. Sometimes it happens that I am not given the pass.

“But we have reconciled and become the good friends we were before.”

Salah had previously laughed off the spat on Twitter, using a viral video of two toddlers running to one another and hugging, with his and Mane’s heads superimposed on the children.

Mane and Salah are both on four Premier League goals so far this campaign and are likely to feature when Jurgen Klopp’s side start the defence of their Champions League title against Napoli on Tuesday.