Marcus Rashford reveals how he scored Manchester United’s winning penalty against Leicester City

On Saturday, Marcus Rashford scored Manchester United’s only goal against Leicester City, and the Red Devils managed a win to further strengthen their hopes of at least a top-four finish in the Premier League by the end of the season.

Having missed his previous spot-kick attempt in a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on August 24, it was necessary for him to score this time around when he was assigned the role to take the decisive penalty against the Foxes.

The England international then fired past Leicester’s ‘keeper Kasper Schmeichel, earning Manchester United a vital win in the process. After the game, he revealed the secret behind his penalty technique after confidently dispatching from the spot.

“There has been a lot of talks [about penalties] but it is all about clearing that out of your head and just getting back down to basics,” he said while speaking in an interview with MUTV.

“When it comes down to it, that is all you know, to get to the first team, it is by doing the basics and working hard.”

“I just try to look at the keeper, especially a keeper like him because he has a good jump and likes to go early. If it is not hard and in the corner, then he has a chance of saving it. But it was a nice feeling to score,” the 21-year-old concluded.

Quotes via Goal.