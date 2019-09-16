Watford savagely troll Arsenal star following comeback draw

Arsenal were handed a big shock by bottom-placed Watford in their latest Premier League encounter after the latter fought back from two goals down to level the match. Following the result, Watford even took a shot at one Arsenal star, who had cheekily made fun of the home support after being substituted.

Arsenal had an evening to forget as they let a two-goal lead slip against bottom-dwellers Watford. The Hornets, being led by the returning Quique Sanches Flores, scored twice in the second half through Tom Cleverly and Roberto Pereyra, after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had hit a first-half brace for the Gunners.

Meanwhile, the balance of play was also leaning towards Watford in the second-half, who could’ve even grabbed the winner in stoppage time through Abdoulaye Doucoure, only for Bernd Leno to make a last-ditch save. Nevertheless, it was the case of one-point gained for the Hornets, who remained twentieth on the table.

However, the London club did have the last laugh on one of the Arsenal stars. Mateo Guendouzi, while being substituted, cheekily told the home support the scoreline. Following the match, Watford tweeted this:

Arsenal next face a daunting Europa League tie away to last year’s semifinalists, Eintracht Frankfurt, before facing Aston Villa at home.