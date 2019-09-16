Tammy Abraham three goals away from equalling Manchester United star’s best goal-scoring tally

Tammy Abraham’s brilliant goal-scoring form has been one of the major takeaways for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, in the 2019-20 Premier League season so far. And now, it also appears that the youngster may soon overtake Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford’s best-ever goal-scoring tally in a single league season.

The 21-year-old has made five appearances for Chelsea so far this season, and has also scored seven goals. He did not score in the first two matches against Manchester United and Leicester City, but against Norwich City and Sheffield United, he scored twice each. Finally, on Saturday. he scored his first-ever Premier League hat-trick for Chelsea, against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As mentioned earlier, Abraham has now scored seven times in five games. That leaves him only three goals shy from catching Rashford’s best tally for Manchester United, in the Premier League.

Take a look at the following tweet thread compiled by a user named “JAGS” (@EtniesJags):

Tammy Abraham needs 3 goals to equal Rashford’s Best season at United? 😂😂🤣 — JAGS (@EtniesJags) September 14, 2019

Rashford’s best season was 2018/19, when he scored 10 EPL goals. Tammy Abraham already has 7 EPL goals at 47minutes per goal. pic.twitter.com/f7LQMTMvyK — JAGS (@EtniesJags) September 14, 2019

Rashford, who is also 21 years old like his Chelsea counterpart, has never gone beyond ten goals in a single league campaign, but that could still change this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the current United manager.

The England international has scored thrice so far, across the five appearances he has made this season.

His third goal of the season came up earlier this weekend, when he scored off a spot-kick, against Leicester City, in a match that Manchester United won 1-0.