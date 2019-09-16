Arsenal star blames himself for shock 2-2 draw with Watford

Arsenal may have thought they were cruising to victory at Vicarage Road after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but them 2-0 up, but the story completely changed in the second half.

Some sloppy defending from the Gunners led to numerous Watford attacks, and the home side finally managed to score one, and ultimately two goals to complete another frustrating outing for the visitors.

And one of the prime suspects in the Arsenal side has now taken complete responsibility for the debacle, stating he needs to take the blame.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos has apologised to Arsenal fans after a display which is far from satisfactory.

“Today’s result is not good for us,” he said on Twitter. “I feel responsible for this result, so I would like to apologise to all of you. I don’t like to hide, and I will keep working hard in order to achieve our goals.”

Today’s result is not good for us. I feel responsible for this result, so I would like to apologise to all of you. I don’t like to hide, and I will keep working hard in order to achieve our goals. pic.twitter.com/to7IOViTcS — Sokratis Papastathopoulos (@SokratisPapa5) September 15, 2019

The apology might be a good gesture, but it’s going to take a whole lot more to please the fans who deem this performance to be simply unacceptable.