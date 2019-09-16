Pep Guardiola passes verdict on Manchester City stars, “fraud” tag after Norwich defeat

Manchester City slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat against Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday, and some question marks have been raised over the team’s defending.

The air of invincibility surrounding the Premier League Champions has most certainly been lifted, but manager Pep Guardiola is far from willing to throw his players under the bus.

Guardiola plays down Liverpool lead in the title race over Man City

Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones were largely at fault for the goals going in, but Guardiola is firmly by their side.

“How many games have John and Nico played in the three seasons?” the former Barcelona boss said.

“How many games have they played with Kyle Walker? Pah … a lot. Also Laporte made a mistake in the quarter-final of the Champions League, against Tottenham, when he never made a mistake before. We have to see what the problems are. If [the players] want to take a step for the club for themselves we are going to solve it.”

“If today you believe I have doubts in my team because we lost a game …” he continued.

“They gave me all the prestige I have in England. In the first season it was ‘fraud Guardiola, Fraudiola’ OK, and how it was not possible to play this way because you have too many tackles. It was these players who gave me the prestige I have and [talk] all round the world about how good a manager I am.”