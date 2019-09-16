Premier League |

Fans destroy David Luiz on Twitter after horrendous display in 2-2 Arsenal Watford draw

Arsenal wouldn’t want to revisit their performance from last night against Watford where it proved to be a truly disastrous outing for the Gunners, squandering a 2-0 lead to end at 2-2.

One of the prime suspects in the game was David Luiz, and not for the first time, as the Brazilian gave away a crucial penalty and allowed Watford an opportunity to get back in the game.

Fans haven’t spared the former Chelsea defender for his mistake either, and questions continue to be raised about the English giants’ leaky defence very early on in the season.

Not so happy times for the once invincible defender…

