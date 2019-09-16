Fans destroy David Luiz on Twitter after horrendous display in 2-2 Arsenal Watford draw

Arsenal wouldn’t want to revisit their performance from last night against Watford where it proved to be a truly disastrous outing for the Gunners, squandering a 2-0 lead to end at 2-2.

One of the prime suspects in the game was David Luiz, and not for the first time, as the Brazilian gave away a crucial penalty and allowed Watford an opportunity to get back in the game.

Fans haven’t spared the former Chelsea defender for his mistake either, and questions continue to be raised about the English giants’ leaky defence very early on in the season.

Arsenal have had fewer shots than their opponents in 4 of their 5 @premierleague games this season – joint-most of any team Bournemouth, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Norwich and Wolves have also been outshot in 4 of their 5 games pic.twitter.com/Y0VCzGChtb — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 15, 2019

David Luiz: 3 penalties conceded in 160 PL games for Chelsea

2 penalties conceded in 4 PL games for Arsenal Laurel, meet Hardy. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) September 15, 2019

Arsenal have faced 96 shots this season, more than any other side in the PL, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 & the Bundesliga. Some effort that. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) September 15, 2019

David Luiz and Sokratis fighting over who is the biggest clown at Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/7Ewg5FLJE1 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) September 15, 2019

Imagine thinking *David Luiz* is the answer to your defensive problems. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) September 15, 2019

David Luiz since he’s been to Arsenal#WATARS pic.twitter.com/9TsgDjTEqC — We, The Igbos (@benuzo11) September 15, 2019

David Luiz going to Arsenal to make them suffer has been such a joy to watch this season, expect many more blunders Arsenal fans 👋🏽 — Mod (@CFCMod_) September 15, 2019

David Luiz who taught you to defend like that? #WATARS pic.twitter.com/tjiHo5I3vR — Average Striker (@AverageStriker) September 15, 2019

David Luiz has given away two penalties in four PL appearances for Arsenal. Prior to this the defender hadn’t given away one in the PL since October 2011. — TikiTakaConnor (@TikiTakaConnor) September 15, 2019

Not so happy times for the once invincible defender…