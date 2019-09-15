Premier League star reveals why he left Barcelona for England

Former Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has revealed why he chose to swap the La Liga giants with Premier League side Everton.

The 26-year-old moved to Merseyside on a year-long loan last year. In his first year with Everton, Gomes made 27 appearances and impressed them enough to make the deal permanent. The Premier League side paid €25 million for the Portuguese international’s services.

While in conversation with Daily Mail, Gomes revealed that the Everton fans made him feel wanted, which wasn’t the case during his time at Barcelona. He added that he felt he needed the support of the fans and that is why he decided to make his move to Merseyside permanent.

“The fans were 80 per cent of the reason I signed for Everton from Barcelona this summer after a year on loan. They made me feel wanted. It was a really good connection. Maybe I felt I needed that.

“It’s true and I don’t look at it as a step back. Coming to Everton meant being in an environment where I’m comfortable in myself. I’d say last season was a big step forward for me personally and now I’m an Everton player full-time,” he said.

Gomes has played in all five of Everton’s matches so far this season.