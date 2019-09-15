Sadio Mane finally opens up on spat with Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has opened up on his supposed spat with teammate Mohamed Salah.

The Senegalese had reacted angrily after being taken off during Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Burnley at the Turf Moor. The Egyptian hadn’t passed the ball to his teammate on a couple of occasions, which infuriated Mane.

Sadio Mane, a player that rarely displays emotion is ANGRY at his team mate, suspectedly Mo Salah pic.twitter.com/BBL6xhAuxR — Sulaiman Folarin (@sulaiman4real) August 31, 2019

And now only a day after Salah had tweeted a video hinting the two Liverpool forwards have sorted things between them, Mane has stated that they are now again ‘the good friends they were before’.

“With Salah? It’s forgotten,” Mane said while in conversation with Canal+. “These are things that happen in football. Sometimes you have to say things face to face.

“Sometimes it happens that I am not given the pass. But we have reconciled and become the good friends we were before.”

Here’s the video posted by Salah before Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

Two goals from Mane and one from his Egyptian teammate gave the Reds yet another Premier League win as they took a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table.