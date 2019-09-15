Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13-year-old Premier League record with hat-trick vs Wolves

Chelsea’s 21-year-old forward Tammy Abraham has set the English Premier League on fire in his first season back from a loan spell at Aston Villa. With his hat-trick vs Wolves, he even equalled Cristiano Ronaldo and Dele Alli’s unique Premier League record.

Abraham has scored two or more goals in each of his last three Premier League encounters. The youngster got a brace in Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Norwich City, another brace in a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United and a hat-trick against Wolves where the Blues ran out 5-2 winners.

With this incredible run of goalscoring form, he equalled the record set by Ronaldo of scoring two or more goals in three consecutive Premier League matches by a player 21 years of age or younger. The Juventus talisman achieved the feat back in December 2006 before Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli equalled it in January 2017.

With seven goals in five matches, Abraham now leads the Premier League goalscoring chart for the season along with Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero. Chelsea would want him to maintain his form as they start their UEFA Champions League campaign with a home encounter against Valencia on Tuesday before welcoming Liverpool to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday, 22nd September.