Former Premier League star claims Roberto Firmino is as good as Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder and now a football pundit, Jermaine Jenas has claimed that Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is as good as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Speaking on BT Sport (via Sport Review) after Liverpool 3-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United, Jenas said that Firmino is one of the best forwards in the world and the Reds wouldn’t swap him for even Messi and Ronaldo.

Firmino was brought on in the 37th minute after Divock Origi picked up an injury and had an instant impact on the match. He made Sadio Mane’s second goal of the match before assisting Mohamed Salah in the second half to seal off the win.

“He is absolutely sublime. Over the years, he’s earned the respect. He’s earned the amount of space he gets. He’s the difference. Mane and Salah don’t have the magic to do what Firmino does in tight areas.

“He has a vacuum of bodies that come towards him and he still knows where the space is to get out. It’s a special trait that he has.

“Automatically, you’d swap him for Messi or Ronaldo. When you break it down, for what he gives to Liverpool, there aren’t many, if any, who are better than him,” Jenas said.