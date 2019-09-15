Former Arsenal captain reveals why Unai Emery doesn’t start Mesut Ozil

Former Arsenal defender and current manager of their youth academy, Per Mertesacker has revealed why Mesut Ozil doesn’t make Unai Emery’s starting XIs so often.

Four matches into the Premier League season, Ozil is yet to spend even a minute on the pitch. While he was not in matchday squads for Arsenal’s first three encounters, he was an unused substitute for the match against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Mertesacker revealed Emery is reluctant to have Ozil in the starting XI because the Spaniard demands a certain level of fitness which the former German international has failed to deliver.

“I hope Mesut can get fit. Unai requires a certain fitness level,” he said as reported by Mirror.

“Unai is fair to everyone. You need to deliver a certain fitness level – then you are available to play. Unai tries to get through to him. He talks to him. He says: ‘You need to train to a certain level every day – I need you to be fit – otherwise you are not going to play.’

“That’s what I’ve seen. He puts him in the squad but then leaves him on the bench. If he trains to the level that’s required, he can play.

“Personally, I’m in favour of that. When Mesut is fit, he is one of our best players. He needs to be in there. We need to build the team around him and make him stronger,” Mertesacker said.

The 34-year-old even revealed that he has tried everything with Ozil but doesn’t know what the playmaker’s ‘trigger’ is.

“It’s his personality, he doesn’t take it personally. I don’t know what the trigger is. I had my go. I’ve tried very hard to be close, to stay away from him…sometimes I’ve given him a shout, sometimes not. He was okay with everything.

“It’s about Mesut himself. He can deliver for us. I gave him the feeling I trusted him on the pitch. I knew in pressure situations, I could give him the ball. He has talent. Now it’s up to others to unlock it,” he added.