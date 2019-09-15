Pep Guardiola takes cheeky dig at Liverpool after Norwich City defeat

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said that their defeat against Norwich City on Saturday was a bit shocking, regardless, he tried to maintain his calm – by taking a cheeky dig at title rivals Liverpool.

Guardiola claimed that as it is only September, it is too early in the season to consider the result against Norwich as pivotal to their hopes of winning a third successive Premier League trophy.

He then added that it is also far too early to consider congratulating Liverpool on winning the title already, as a lot more twists and turns can happen in the latter stages of the season-long competition.

“Five points (behind Liverpool) is five points – but we are in September,” Guardiola said, before adding:

“What are we supposed to do? Say ‘it’s September and congratulations to Liverpool, you are champions?’“

“Not for one second am I going to doubt my players.”

“Sometimes you know we make mistakes. I think sometimes we forget these guys are human.”

“Football is quick, things can go wrong and I must see what I can do to help them.”

“Winning again this season will depend on how the season goes. It’s very difficult, obviously, because all of the teams have strengthened their squads,” he concluded.

