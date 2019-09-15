How Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp may have played a role in Manchester City’s defeat

Norwich City stunned Manchester City on Saturday, defeating them 3-2 in the Premier League. Meanwhile, fans are convinced that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp played a big role in their arch-rivals’ loss.

Norwich took the lead in the 18th minute, thanks to a goal from Kenny McLean.

Todd Cantwell doubled their lead in the tenth minute, and that was the goal that had fans talking.

According to the Daily Star, eagle-eyed observers identified that the Canaries took a leaf out of Jurgen Klopp’s footballing philosophy textbooks, and used the high-energy ‘Gegenpressing’ style of winning back possession, before scoring the goal.

Klopp was famous for Gegenpressing, and it was almost named his trademark method of approach during his days as manager at Borussia Dortmund.

In the 45th minute, Sergio Aguero scored one for City and the Sky Blues threatened to stage a comeback, but five minutes into the second-half, Teemu Pukki scored Norwich’s third from another Gegenpress move, and the Canaries’ demolition of the defending league champions was complete.

“*NORWICH* score from a high press and you’re telling me Jurgen Klopp hasn’t had an influence on English football,” a Liverpool fan tweeted.

“It’s not a coincidence that a coach that worked under Klopp was the one to beat City this season,” wrote another.

A third fan tweeted: “Press them from the front and you disorganise them. Bravo Norwich, Bravo!!! #NORMCI”.

Quotes via Daily Star.