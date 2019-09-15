Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues stern warning to Manchester United duo over lack of focus

According to reports, Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has issued a stern warning to both Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford about focusing on their football rather than their social media profiles.

Undoubtedly, Lingard and Rashford are two of the biggest names at Manchester United, and both of them also have a good number of fans following them on social media.

Lingard even launched his own fashion label last year, indicating that he is ready to branch out as a businessman as well, using football as a means to improve his brand.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that coach Mike Phelan and boss Solskjaer have not really come to terms about the above-mentioned situation, and also that both of them had separate chats with Lingard and Rashford about putting their football first.

At the same time, Manchester United’s narrow 1-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday may have made the Norwegian slightly happy, but the coach was still concerned with Lingard’s commitments outside of football, according to various sources.

With assistant coach Phelan’s support, Solskjaer reportedly warned Lingard sternly and asked him to give more importance to his profession, while keeping the work on his brand on the backburner.

According to Metro, Rashford was also given the same warning as the manager feared that he could be similarly distracted, given his close association with his teammate.